NOAA: July 2021 was the hottest July on record for the globe

ROANOKE, Va. – July 2021 was the hottest July on record across the globe, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (These records go back 142 years.) This July beat out July 2020, 2019 and 2016 for the title, with the monthly global temperature coming out to be 1.67°F above average.

For the 439th month in a row, the Earth as a whole saw above-average temperatures. Closer to home, it was the United States’ 13th-warmest July on record and Roanoke’s 17th-warmest July on record.

The only places where July was cooler than average were parts of northeastern Canada, parts of the south-central and southeastern U.S., southern Africa, northern Russia and the southeastern Pacific Ocean.

This cool anomaly was outdone by the record warmth averaged over the entire continent of Asia. Europe saw its second-warmest July on record.

NOAA took note of tropical cyclone activity which, in the Atlantic basin, was confined to just Elsa. They also show that the Arctic sea ice extent was at its fourth-smallest on record for the month of July. That record only goes back 43 years.

You can read more on NOAA’s monthly report by clicking here.