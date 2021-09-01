Tornado warning issued for parts of Botetourt, Bedford and Rockbridge counties expires

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Botetourt, Bedford and Rockbridge counties Tuesday night.

It’s expired at 10:30 p.m.

At 9:57 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Peaks Of Otter Recreation Area, or near Montvale, moving north at 15 mph.

Locations impacted include Buchanan, Montvale, Arcadia, Peaks of Otter, Lithia and Sedalia.

The National Weather Services advises that heavy rainfall may hide this tornado, so do not wait to see or hear the tornado... TAKE COVER NOW!

Those in the highlighted region are advised to take cover now by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Make sure to avoid windows and if you are outside, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.