Your Local Weather Authority issues excuse note due to nearly perfect Friday weather

All joking aside, Friday morning has been one of the coolest we’ve seen in nearly four months. In true, fall fashion, we’ll see wall to wall sunshine throughout the day Friday. This will be enough to give our afternoon temperatures a little more of a boost than what we saw Thursday.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/24/2021

A calm wind, clear sky and dry air will make for a perfect Friday evening for high school football. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, while 4th quarter temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s already. You might want to head to the hot chocolate stand!

Friday night football forecast - 9/24/2021

Nice, fall weather continues into the weekend. Saturday morning, we’ll start in the 40s again before rising into the 70s. We’ll track a weak front to the west that may produce a few showers in the mountains during the evening.

Weekend weather pattern - 9/25 and 9/26/2021

Otherwise, we’ll be breezy by Sunday with fall-like temperatures sticking around. That’s thanks to a subtle dip in the jet stream associated with our front.

Upper air pattern - Saturday, 9/25/2021

That dip in the jet stream likely gets deeper off/near the East Coast later next week. That could wind up bailing us out from what will be Hurricane Sam.

Tropical tracker as of 3:15 a.m. 9/24/2021

We’ll keep a close eye on its path and other storms that may develop in the Atlantic basin throughout the coming week.