Beautiful end to the weekend before warmer temperatures arrive

ROANOKE, Va. – As we round out the first weekend of fall, temperatures are running a little bit warmer to begin the day.

Hourly

Unlike yesterday, we won’t have any clouds moving in throughout the day. By this afternoon, you can expect temperatures to run similar to yesterday.

Today

Heading into the new workweek, temperatures will warm up above average to the 80s. If you’re looking forward to those warmer temperatures, you’ll have until Wednesday to enjoy them. Our next front will bring cooler, more seasonal temperatures once again by Thursday.

Temperature Trend

The low humidity has been nice but as temperatures warm up, humidity will increase with it.

Humidity Levels

Out toward the tropics, Sam is a major Category 4 Hurricane and is forecasted to maintain this strength through mid-week. At this time, Sam appears to bring no impacts to us at home.