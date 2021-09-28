A taste of late summer warmth Tuesday afternoon before another shot of fall later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another beautiful day in southwest and central Virginia, as we begin with temperatures mainly in the 50s. A breeze out of the west, along with a mix of clouds and sun, will give our temperatures a bit of a nudge. Highs reach the low to mid 80s (with tolerable humidity levels) by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 9/28/2021

A weak front comes in from the north, and it could be enough to spark just a few storms north of US 460 between 7 and 11 p.m.

Severe storm outlook for Tuesday, 9/28/2021

Otherwise, we’ll see clouds to start Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures come down just a touch. The bigger drop in temperatures comes Friday.

As the jet stream dips south once again, temperatures in the morning will start in the 40s and lower 50s with daytime highs in the 70s. That’s about “average” for this time of year anyway.

Jet stream dips south later in the week

Morning lows stay in the 40s and 50s through the second weekend of fall, with showers becoming possible by Sunday and Monday of next week.

Morning lows through Sunday, 10/3/2021

This dip in the jet stream doesn’t just cool us down, though. It’s a large part of why Hurricane Sam won’t have any affect on our weather at all. While that curves out to sea, there are three other systems to watch. Two will get names this week (Victor and Wanda).

Tropical headlines as of 3 a.m., September 28th, 2021

At that point, we run out of names for the season and will have to go to a supplemental list (shown below).