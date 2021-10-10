Breaks of sun (finally) return Sunday; “false fall” makes a comeback mid-to-late week

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been nothing but clouds over the last few days. As we head throughout the day Sunday, we’ll see the overcast break up - allowing for a mix of clouds and sunshine. Finally!

That will be enough to push our temperatures roughly 5 to 10° higher than they were Saturday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 10/10/2021

We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky Monday. Then, a cold front to our west will swing and miss our area Tuesday. Instead of it cooling us off, we’ll see high pressure taking over the weather for the eastern half of the United States.

This leads to sinking air and unseasonable warmth in southwest and central Virginia.

Another fall warm-up on the way this week

In fact, highs Thursday afternoon could get close to record levels. The temperatures we’ll hit Tuesday through Friday are more “average” for mid-October in Tallahassee, Florida!

There are some benefits and some disadvantages to this kind of warmth this late in the year.

Fortunately, your gardens live to fight another day. Most of us haven’t seen frost this year. However, this lack of frost allows ragweed to continue affecting our allergies. This also delays the fall foliage even more.

Pros and cons to this week's fall warm-up

By the weekend, all signs point to a cold front moving in our direction. This may produce some showers Saturday (not an all day rain). Following that, we’ll see some cooler, drier, more fall-like air settle into the region Saturday night and Sunday.

Cold front finally brings some fall-like air back to the area

For more info on the forecast, be sure to download our weather app.