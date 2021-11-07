Warmer days ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – Our warming trend continues as we head throughout the next few days. This past Friday morning, it felt more like January with lows near-to-below freezing. By Tuesday, it will feel more like early October!

We have a beautiful day ahead, full of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Perfect if you have to put your Halloween decorations up, or are needing to do chores around the house.

Chorecast

This afternoon you can expect highs to reach the the 50s and 60s with more sunshine.

Today

In the work week ahead, temperatures are even warmer still, as we reach the 60s and 70s.

Temperature Trend

Our next cold front will move through for the second half of the work week bringing us more rain by Friday.