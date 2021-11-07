36º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Warmer days ahead!

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, warmer
Cover

ROANOKE, Va. – Our warming trend continues as we head throughout the next few days. This past Friday morning, it felt more like January with lows near-to-below freezing. By Tuesday, it will feel more like early October!

We have a beautiful day ahead, full of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Perfect if you have to put your Halloween decorations up, or are needing to do chores around the house.

Chorecast

This afternoon you can expect highs to reach the the 50s and 60s with more sunshine.

Today

In the work week ahead, temperatures are even warmer still, as we reach the 60s and 70s.

Temperature Trend

Our next cold front will move through for the second half of the work week bringing us more rain by Friday.

Tracking

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Delaney is a Texas native who was born in Houston, but moved to San Antonio where she lived for 16 years. She moved to Roanoke in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter