Falling back! Afternoon temperatures resemble early October through Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a chilly start to our Monday morning with temperatures mostly in the 30s. Some of us will have to scrape frost off the car windshield early on, but then switch to a t-shirt by the afternoon.

Highs Monday will reach the low to mid 60s in the higher elevations and upper 60s/lower 70s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 11/8/2021

High pressure overhead leads to a clear sky and dry air, which will lead to yet another temperature swing Tuesday. This time, however, we’ll be within 3 to 5° of record warmth by the afternoon.

Near-record warmth Tuesday afternoon

We’ll be quite warm Wednesday as well, as a storm system gets crankin’ to the west. As this picks up moisture from the Gulf, we’ll see rain chances increasing late Thursday into Friday morning.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, 11/10/2021

We’ll likely see a half an inch to an inch of rain out of this particular storm, which is needed. Thankfully, it won’t lead to any flooding or damaging wind gusts.

Weather impacts late Thursday - Friday

This front passes east, leading to a gusty wind at times through the weekend. That will also drag down some colder air, which will help produce snow on the west-facing slopes at times too (Snowshoe, Quinwood, Blue Grass Valley, etc.).

What we're tracking - Saturday, 11/13/2021

Talk about a roller coaster in temperatures this week, though! We go from near-record warmth Tuesday and Wednesday to seasonable afternoons Thursday and Friday to chilly air for the weekend.

High temperature forecast through Sunday, 11/14/2021

‘Tis the season!