December to start off feeling more like October at times

ROANOKE, Va. – November is coming to a close, which is hard to believe. As it does so, the weather stays pretty uneventful Tuesday. Highs peak in the low to mid 50s in the higher elevations and 55-60° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 11/30/2021

We expect more sun by the afternoon, which will make it feel nice. However, we need rain.

That’s become clear in the past week with the wildfire on Pilot Mountain in North Carolina. A wind out of the southwest may blow some smoke associated with the fire into parts of Patrick and Henry Counties Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke headlines for the Pilot Mountain fire

The only hope for rain this week comes in the form of a lifting warm front. Showers will be sporadic Wednesday evening.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, 12/1/2021

As the warm front lifts, warmer air will be able to move into southwest and central Virginia later this week.

Warm-up coming by Thursday, 12/2/2021

Thursday’s high temperatures get close to record levels.

Near-record warmth Thursday afternoon

That may happen Friday too, as we round out the week with the jet stream (storm track) farther north. Another cold front swings through later this weekend into early next week, but it doesn’t look like it will have a ton of moisture.

Ad

Rain totals between now and Sunday range between nothing to maybe a quarter of an inch.

Total precipitation forecast through Sunday, 12/5/2021

We cool back down early next week.