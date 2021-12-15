Deadly tornado that moved through Mayfield, KY rated an EF-4, per NWS

PADUCAH, Ky. – Part of the deadly “Quad-State Tornado” that moved through Mayfield, Kentucky has been given a preliminary rating of EF-4 by the National Weather Service in Paducah.

The National Weather Service called in multiple experts - including engineers - to assist in the surveying. The rating can still change, but its current EF-4 rating shows a peak gust of 190 miles per hour.

Thank you for your patience through the survey process of this historic tornado event that impacted Western Kentucky Friday night. The portion of the long-track tornado from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County in Western Kentucky will be given a preliminary damage rating of EF4. pic.twitter.com/N5hM3aEmKb — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 15, 2021

Surveys from the National Weather Service in Paducah and in Louisville have confirmed the length to be 164 miles - so far. However, surveys are still pending from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee.

The record for the longest tornado is 219 miles from the “Tri-State Tornado” that occurred in 1925.