Deadly tornado that moved through Mayfield, KY rated an EF-4, per NWS

The rating is considered preliminary, according to the National Weather Service

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

People survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Mayfield, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PADUCAH, Ky. – Part of the deadly “Quad-State Tornado” that moved through Mayfield, Kentucky has been given a preliminary rating of EF-4 by the National Weather Service in Paducah.

The National Weather Service called in multiple experts - including engineers - to assist in the surveying. The rating can still change, but its current EF-4 rating shows a peak gust of 190 miles per hour.

Surveys from the National Weather Service in Paducah and in Louisville have confirmed the length to be 164 miles - so far. However, surveys are still pending from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee.

The record for the longest tornado is 219 miles from the “Tri-State Tornado” that occurred in 1925.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

