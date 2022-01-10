Back to reality! Wind, cold bite back after Sunday’s brief warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – The cold and wind have returned now that a cold front has passed through the area.

High temperatures, as a result of the cold front being east of here, will only rise into the 30s and 40s Monday afternoon. That definitely takes a chunk out of the 50s and 60s we reached Sunday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 1/10/2022

The wind only adds to the chill throughout the day with wind speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph throughout the afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 1/10/2022

Once the wind settles down, we’re back down to about 15-20° first thing Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday afternoon reach the 30s and 40s again. Wednesday morning starts very cold, but a wind from the west and southwest will give our temperatures a little boost.

Most of us reach the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures reach the 50s for many Wednesday afternoon

A weak front could bring some snow to the mountains Thursday. Otherwise, we’re dry throughout the week.

This weekend, we’ll turn our attention to the possibility of wintry weather.

Ad

The jet stream essentially has two “branches.” The northern branch supplies the cold, and the southern branch supplies the moisture/storminess.

Some forecast data has those two branches meshing nearby late Saturday into early Sunday, which would imply the chance for snow.

Possibility of wintry weather Saturday into Sunday

We’ll keep an eye on that trend. If necessary, we’ll provide updates on timing, totals, precipitation types and impacts throughout the week. It’s nearly impossible to know exact totals for something 5-to-6 days out.

Make sure to download our weather app for the most up-to-date information.