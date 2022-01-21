Winter storm to be a doozy for some, a dud for us

ROANOKE, Va. – What once looked like a credible threat for wintry weather in our area has turned into a snoozefest. We’ll take that, as some of us are still recovering from this past Sunday’s winter storm.

Still, don’t sleep on Friday’s cold! High temperatures only make it into the 20s - which is the average late January temperature in parts of Wisconsin!

High temperature forecast for Friday, 1/21/2022

A weaker storm farther offshore results in a very limited chance for snow in our area between 9 p.m. and Midnight. Any chance of seeing snow will be east of US-29. Accumulations, if any, will likely be less than an inch.

Light snow accumulation possible east of US 29 Friday night

Temperatures overnight then fall into the low to mid teens as the sky clears out.

As our storm moves offshore, we’ll be on the west side of it where the air sinks. This leads to ample sunshine throughout the day.

Surface weather pattern Saturday, 1/22/2022

Come Sunday, a disturbance to the west may throw some more clouds in our direction. Any chance of snow will be confined to the west-facing slopes at night.

Ad

Surface weather pattern Sunday, 1/23/2022

Expect highs mostly in the 30s Saturday with some 40s sprinkled into the mix by Sunday afternoon.

Weekend forecast for 1/22 to 1/23/2022

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll mostly stay colder than average, especially in the second half of the week. Before that, though, we have to watch the pattern Tuesday. The coldest air is just north of here, while a storm system glides in from the south. If the two can play ball, we could be looking at a quick-hitting threat for wintry weather Tuesday night.

Upper level and surface air pattern for Tuesday, 1/25/2022

Of course, it’s too soon for anything more specific than that. Be sure to check back with us for updates by downloading our weather app.