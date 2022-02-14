Cuddle Alert in effect this Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Valentine’s Day/Singles Awareness Day! I’m not sure how to transition out of that, but here we go.

We start the morning out with some scattered flurries and snow showers mostly west of the Parkway. This could make things slick in addition to what some of us saw Sunday.

The wind also adds a little extra bite to the air. That will be the case throughout the day Monday with gusts of 20-30 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust for Monday, 2/14/2022

High temperatures only reach the 30s in the mountains and about 40-45° elsewhere during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 2/14/2022

If you’re planning a date night, make sure to bundle up! Temperatures will be in the 30s, and it will be breezy at times still.

Valentine's Day date night forecast

We start Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in the 20s with highs each day mainly in the 40s. By Wednesday afternoon, warmer air creeps up into Southside while the rest of us remain “wedged” under some cooler air and clouds.

We’ll be tracking a potent storm system Thursday that will produce severe weather in parts of the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley. Ahead of it, we’ll see high temperatures reach the 60s (possibly 70s Southside) late Thursday.

Tracking a strong storm system later in the week

That warmth continues into Friday morning, as rain moves through. A few stronger storms will be possible Thursday night east of the Parkway.

Weather impacts for Thursday to Friday (2/17 to 2/18/2022)

Once the storm passes through, colder air rushes in Friday. We’ll likely start the day in the 50s and 60s but see afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The weekend looks pleasant, though, with highs reaching the 50s each day.