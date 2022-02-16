Next weather maker to bring wind, warmth, rain and quick cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning won’t be quite as cold as Tuesday morning was. After starting with a chill in the air and a clear sky, clouds gradually increase throughout the day.
Still, a south/southeasterly breeze will keep highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most of the area. Parts of Southside will be warmer.
As clouds and humidity levels increase overnight, that will put a lid on temperatures into Thursday morning. We all drop into the 40s. Then, the wind starts picking up from the south.
This pushes Thursday’s high temperatures into the 60s across much of the area.
That comes ahead of a broken line of rain. This pushes west to east mostly between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.
A few gusty showers/storms will be possible in Southside between 4 and 7 a.m. Friday.
If you’re an early riser, you’ll wake up Friday not needing a coat. However, temperatures will drop quickly throughout the day as colder air rides in on a gusty, northwest wind.
Each morning starts cold this coming weekend, but highs reach the 40s and 50s (near to above average) each afternoon.
High pressure drifts offshore with an active storm track to the west. This will pump in unseasonably warm and humid air throughout most of next week.