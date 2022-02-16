Next weather maker to bring wind, warmth, rain and quick cool-down

Tracking our next weather maker from 2/17 to 2/18/2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday morning won’t be quite as cold as Tuesday morning was. After starting with a chill in the air and a clear sky, clouds gradually increase throughout the day.

Still, a south/southeasterly breeze will keep highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most of the area. Parts of Southside will be warmer.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 2/16/2022

As clouds and humidity levels increase overnight, that will put a lid on temperatures into Thursday morning. We all drop into the 40s. Then, the wind starts picking up from the south.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 2/17/2022

This pushes Thursday’s high temperatures into the 60s across much of the area.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/18/2022

That comes ahead of a broken line of rain. This pushes west to east mostly between 10 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.

FutureTracker - late Thursday night

A few gusty showers/storms will be possible in Southside between 4 and 7 a.m. Friday.

FutureTracker - Friday morning

If you’re an early riser, you’ll wake up Friday not needing a coat. However, temperatures will drop quickly throughout the day as colder air rides in on a gusty, northwest wind.

Zone by zone planner for Friday, 2/18/2022

Each morning starts cold this coming weekend, but highs reach the 40s and 50s (near to above average) each afternoon.

What we're tracking by Sunday, 2/20/2022

High pressure drifts offshore with an active storm track to the west. This will pump in unseasonably warm and humid air throughout most of next week.