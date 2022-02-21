Two fronts to produce rain, temperature swings this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Just as we saw over the weekend, it’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s.

Don’t let the chill fool you though! We’re warming up really nicely as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the 50s by lunchtime and we’ll peak in the 60s this afternoon.

We’re also looking at lots of sunshine for Presidents’ Day!

Monday high temperatures

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next rainmaker. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of you saw scattered showers overnight.

The wettest part of your Tuesday will be the morning as a front approaches the area. We have a fighting chance at dry weather during the afternoon.

What we're tracking - Tuesday 6 a.m.

The highest rainfall totals associated with this next system will be to our west. We could get up to an inch locally.

Rainfall forecast - Through Tuesday night

The heavy rain to our west could cause flooding concerns in places like Kentucky and Tennessee.

There is a small risk for localized flooding in our western mountains Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Flood risk - Tuesday and Tuesday night

The warm-up peaks on Wednesday with some places getting into the 70s. Behind a front, we’re much colder on Thursday.

After a brief warm-up Friday, temperatures plummet again for the weekend. The weather also looks more quiet Saturday and Sunday.