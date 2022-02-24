Cooler with periods of rain for your Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – After several days of unseasonable warmth, temperatures will once again be cooling down. For much of the region, our high temperatures were around midnight. From here, temperatures will continue to fall.

Planner

Temperatures will be spent in the 30s and 40s this afternoon along with scattered rain throughout the day.

Today

Due to the dropping temperatures, some areas could see a little bit of freezing precipitation if temperatures can fall enough. The potential will remain north of the 460 corridor.

Precip Type

In the coming days, our temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride, so don’t get too comfortable!