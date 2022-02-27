Sunday system scrapes us to the south with rain, snow

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak storm system to the south brushes by the area Sunday morning, producing light snow above the 3,000 foot level in parts of Grayson, Carroll and maybe Floyd and Wythe Counties. Any rain would be light from Patrick County east into Halifax County.

There’s a lot of dry air battling the precipitation up above, so we don’t expect this to put too much of a damper on the day.

Most of the area north of Highway 58 stays dry with clouds gradually decreasing from north to south throughout the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 2/27/2022

Come Monday, we’ll be seasonably cool as well but with more sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 2/28/2022

That brings us to the end of February and the end of meteorological winter. Most of the area has seen near-to-below average snowfall, with Southside exceeding our snowfall forecast for the season.

Snowfall stats through February 26, 2022

12% of our annual snow comes in the month of March, but it won’t happen during the first week of the month. We’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s through at least the fourth of the month.

First few days of March to be (mostly) unseasonably warm

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook through the eighth of March shows a high probability of above average temperatures with most precipitation staying just to our west.