Sunday system scrapes us to the south with rain, snow

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak storm system to the south brushes by the area Sunday morning, producing light snow above the 3,000 foot level in parts of Grayson, Carroll and maybe Floyd and Wythe Counties. Any rain would be light from Patrick County east into Halifax County.
There’s a lot of dry air battling the precipitation up above, so we don’t expect this to put too much of a damper on the day.
Most of the area north of Highway 58 stays dry with clouds gradually decreasing from north to south throughout the afternoon.
Come Monday, we’ll be seasonably cool as well but with more sunshine.
That brings us to the end of February and the end of meteorological winter. Most of the area has seen near-to-below average snowfall, with Southside exceeding our snowfall forecast for the season.
12% of our annual snow comes in the month of March, but it won’t happen during the first week of the month. We’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s through at least the fourth of the month.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook through the eighth of March shows a high probability of above average temperatures with most precipitation staying just to our west.