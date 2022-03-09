March showing true colors in the form of rain, temp swings, snow and wind

What we're tracking Wednesday and Saturday of this week

ROANOKE, Va. – So far this month, we’ve been spoiled. In fact, it’s been the third-warmest start to any March on record in the Roanoke Valley. That changes Wednesday.

We’ll need the windshield wipers at times during the morning commute.

While they can take a break during the afternoon, it will still be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/9/2022

Our front stays stalled to the east. That allows a storm system to ride along it, throwing more clouds our way Thursday. Highs will still be in the low to mid 50s.

What we're tracking - Thursday, 3/10/2022

We are then in between storm systems Friday, which allows our high temperatures to reach the 50s and 60s under a mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon. Don’t get comfortable with that, though.

Spring-like temperatures likely by Friday afternoon

A strengthening storm system throws a chilly rain our way Friday night into Saturday morning. Cold air wraps around that system and crashes into our area, meaning that snow will develop from midday into the afternoon Saturday.

Tracking a strong cold front Saturday

At the moment, it looks like the best chance for accumulations will be in the western mountains with the odds of an inch or more decreasing the farther east you go.

Snow probabilities for Saturday, 3/12/2022

Regardless, it is going to get very windy and very cold throughout the day Saturday. Wind chills by the evening will be in the single digits and teens.

Tracking a strong cold front Saturday (cont'd.)

Expect a hard freeze early Sunday morning. Our average last freeze doesn’t come until mid to late April. (It’s still too early to plant anyways.)

Average last spring happens in mid to late April

We’ll thaw out, though, by next week.