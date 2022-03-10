WATCH LIVE: Take part in our Severe Weather Awareness Roundtable Q&A

Join Your Local Weather Authority as they discuss severe weather events and what you can do to be prepared.

ROANOKE, Va. – During Virginia Severe Weather Awareness Week, we want to take some time and talk about different severe weather events and what you can do to be ready.

On Thursday at about 1:15 p.m., WSLS 10 will host a round table discussion all about severe weather and what you can do to be prepared.

Four people will be taking part in Thursday afternoon’s discussion.

WSLS 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich

WSLS 10 Meteorologist Chris Michaels

WSLS 10 Meteorologist Delaney Wearden

Virginia Tech Meteorology Instructor Dave Carroll

10 News anchor John Carlin will be moderating the discussion.

Have any questions? You can ask them in the comments below!

This conversation comes ahead of the WSLS 10 Severe Weather Special, “When Minutes Matter,” airing Thursday at 5:30 p.m.