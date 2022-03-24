CONFIRMED: EF-2 tornado briefly hit eastern Carroll County Wednesday night

A storm blew the roof off this home in Gladesboro Wednesday evening

GLADESBORO, Va. – Since 1953, only six tornadoes have hit Carroll County. One of them happened Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, along with the Carroll County Emergency Management, conducted a storm survey Thursday. They found that it was an EF-2 tornado with estimated wind speeds reaching 122 mph. It was on the ground for 1.92 miles with a width of 125 yards.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m., reports came in of impassable roads and damage to homes on the 1600 block of Gladesboro Rd.

10 News has been on the scene since 5:15 Thursday morning, surveying the damage and speaking with those affected by the twister. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The storm developed and weakened so quickly, that the National Weather Service in Blacksburg had no way of putting out a warning for it.