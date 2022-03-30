Deep South severe weather maker brings rain, wind, storms to us Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Most of Wednesday is dry for our area, while a line of severe storms works its way into the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley. Instead, we’ll be mostly cloudy at times with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s later in the day.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 3/30/2022

The wind will begin to pick up, especially late Wednesday evening and overnight, in the western mountains.

Estimated wind speeds and wind gusts for areas west of I-77 Wednesday

All of us will get windy Thursday morning.

The line of severe storms that forms west of here weakens as it moves into our area Thursday morning. However, there will be pockets of heavier rain and high wind gusts around morning commute time.

FutureTracker - 6 a.m. Thursday, 3/31/2022

The threat for damaging winds in the morning is low but not entirely zero. It just depends on how much thunderstorm fuel is around to work with.

FutureTracker - 10 a.m. Thursday, 3/31/2022

By early afternoon, most of us get a break with Southside being the exception to that.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Thursday, 3/31/2022

As our cold front gets closer, new storms will feed off the warmth of the day. These storms will form close to Interstate 81 and will have the potential to become strong-to-severe, especially as they move east of the Parkway.

Ad

FutureTracker - 6 p.m. Thursday, 3/31/2022

Any storm that becomes strong or severe will produce localized wind damage. The threat for tornadoes, flooding and hail are all low but not zero.

Storm threats for Thursday, 3/31/2022

Once that’s done, the wind stays gusty at times into Friday.

The weekend will be spent in between two much weaker storm systems. Moisture is lacking, so the only chance of a few showers will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

What we're tracking for the first weekend of April 2022

Other than that, expect cool, crisp mornings followed by mild afternoons for the first weekend of April.

Forecast high temperatures for the first weekend in April

Make sure to download our weather app for the latest forecast updates, radar and alerts.