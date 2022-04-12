Spring in full swing as unseasonable warmth, few April showers settle in

Unseasonably warm air settles in through at least Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning is starting out much warmer than the previous three mornings, thanks to an abundance of clouds in the region. A nearby front will squeeze out some moisture in the form of scattered rain showers through about midday.

FutureTracker - midday Tuesday

Regardless, highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s in the mountains and well into the 70s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 4/12/2022

Come Wednesday, a southwest breeze forces this front away from us. Rain chances go down, as wind gusts reach 20 to 30 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 4/13/2022

This will send a wealth of unseasonably warm air into the area. We’re talking high temperatures in the 70s and 80s Wednesday afternoon!

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 4/13/2022

A front to the west, which will produce everything from blizzard conditions in parts of the Dakotas to severe weather in the Plains and Mid-South, brings showers and storms to our area Thursday afternoon.

Front to bring scattered showers and storms to the area Thursday afternoon

After that, we turn very pleasant for Good Friday. Highs will be in the 70s. Our old front, however, serves as a boundary for a few weaker storm systems. This means the chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon and again Easter Sunday evening into the following Monday.

Ad

Easter weekend 3-day forecast 2022

Keep checking back for updates on the holiday weekend forecast by downloading our weather app.