Bye-bye, summer! Cold front to bring scattered storms, cool-down, wind gusts

Scattered showers and storms move through the area Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a cold front that brings some fairly big changes to our weather the rest of the week.

We start with Tuesday, when scattered showers and thunderstorms move through the area. The overall timeline is for these to move from west to east from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A cold front brings scattered showers and storms Tuesday

A storm or two could become severe in Southside after 1 p.m.

Temperatures reach their peak late morning until about lunchtime before falling behind the front the rest of the day.

Zone by zone temperature planner for Tuesday, 4/26/2022

We’ll be much cooler Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s early on. It will get quite windy at times as well.

Cooler air rides a gusty wind at times late Tuesday into Wednesday

Peak gusts Wednesday will range between roughly 30 and 40 miles-per-hour.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 4/27/2022

As the wind drops off, temperatures will drop even further Thursday and Friday mornings. We’ll awaken to temperatures in the 30s and patchy frost.

Frost will be possible Thursday morning, 4/28/2022

Heading into the weekend, we’ll track a warm front that could trigger some showers in the New River Valley late Friday and again late Saturday.

Ad

As the warm front lifts north, the better chance for scattered showers and storms arrives Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tracking a warm front that brings the chance for a few showers this weekend, especially Sunday

Keep up with the latest forecast trends by downloading our weather app.