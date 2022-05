ROANOKE, Va. – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas south of US 460 Sunday until 9 p.m.

Remember that a watch means severe weather is possible, whereas a warning means it’s likely or currently happening.

The main areas of concern with any scattered storms that develop Sunday afternoon and evening will be localized wind damage and hail. The tornado threat is low, but it is not zero.

Storm threats - Sunday afternoon & evening

