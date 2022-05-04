Whew! Storms (mostly) take a break until Friday

What we're tracking through Mother's Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms Tuesday afternoon and evening packed a punch, with localized reports of hail and wind damage.

A weak cold front brings the chance for very isolated downpours Wednesday, though most of the area will stay dry.

As the front passes, humidity levels drop from fairly muggy in the morning to more comfortable during the afternoon.

Hourly dew points Wednesday, 5/4/2022

Highs will reach the 70s in the New River Valley and Highlands, while the rest of the area once again sees highs reach the 80s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/4/2022

It’ll be a beautiful afternoon and evening for some grilling, baseball, etc. Temperatures then drop to about 50 to 55° overnight, thanks to the subtle drop in humidity.

Cinco de Mayo is then mostly dry with highs in the 70s as clouds increase.

High temperature forecast for Cinco de Mayo 2022

These clouds come ahead of a storm system that will likely produce severe weather in parts of the Plains and Ozarks Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll start Friday out with a few periods of showers.

Showers arrive at times Friday morning, 5/6/2022

This storm system, in tandem with a warm front nearby, will generate enough wind shear and spin for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings should they be issued, including our weather app.

Severe weather potential Friday afternoon, 5/6/2022

By Saturday, this storm is still nearby to produce occasional showers. The severe weather looks low.

It will be far east enough for showers to exit the region by Mother’s Day. We’re still left mostly cloudy with temperatures about 10° below average for this time of year.

Mother's Day weekend forecast - 2022

Check back frequently for updates on the forecast as we approach Friday’s severe weather potential and Mother’s Day.