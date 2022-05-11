Enjoy Wednesday! Clouds, showers return late this week, early this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – So far, this week has offered us the perfect combination of cool mornings and warm, bright afternoons.

This trend continues Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the 70s after starting out in the 40s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/11/2022

Come Thursday, clouds will increase and thicken throughout the day. This will limit temperatures to the 60s during the afternoon and evening.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 5/12/2022

A few showers and pockets of drizzle will develop during the evening and nighttime hours.

This comes as we track the same storm that brought us severe weather last week. It’s unlikely to bring us severe weather this time, but it will send periodic rain in our direction Friday.

Tracking an old storm system that brings new rain chances Friday

Plan on rain gear just in case for any commencement/graduation ceremonies you attend.

Commencement forecasts for Thursday and Friday

While a few stray showers can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, most of the showers and storms will occur during the second half of the day.

Tracking an old storm system that brings new rain chances Saturday

As this storm moves northeast of the area, the overall amount of showers and storms will become more hit-or-miss Sunday. This allows us the opportunity to warm up.

Forecast for the weekend of May 14 and May 15

Keep your fingers crossed that the clouds clear out Sunday night in time for the total lunar eclipse. Times for the eclipse are listed below.

Timing out the lunar eclipse Sunday night into Monday morning

You can find more about this in Justin McKee’s newsletter from this week.