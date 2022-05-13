Occasional (not constant) showers, storms precede summer-like warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – The same storm that brought us severe weather last week will bring rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, but we don’t expect severe or damaging weather to accompany it this time.

Showers will develop randomly at any given point in time Friday, moving east to west around the northern edge of our low pressure system.

Hourly rain chances for Friday, 5/13/2022

Temperatures will have a bit of a hard time rising - only making it to roughly 70 to 75° Friday.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 5/13/2022

Showers and storms continue at times Saturday, as this storm system begins to pull northward. Come Sunday, the air out of the southwest will pump more warmth into the region. Highs reach into the 80s before another round of afternoon showers and storms develops.

Weekend forecast for May 14 and May 15, 2022

The hope is that showers and storms will dissipate and that residual cloud cover will thin before Sunday night’s lunar eclipse.

Total lunar eclipse visible Sunday night into Monday morning

This comes ahead of a weak front that will produce more hit-or-miss storms Monday afternoon. Behind it, however, we get a brief and subtle dip in humidity levels.

Ad

Humidity levels drop next Tuesday after a front passes through

Don’t expect that to cool us off too much next week, though. Yes, some mornings will be more comfortable, but afternoon highs will reach into the 80s most days next week (upper 70s in the mountains).

Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook from May 18 to May 22, 2022

Make sure to download our app for updates on the forecast.