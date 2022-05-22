Showers and cooler weather last through the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We have one more day of high temperatures and afternoon showers before our pattern changes for the start of the work week. Today won’t be quite as warm since storms on Saturday used some of the energy in the atmosphere. We will still reach highs around 90 so continue to take precautions like drinking enough water and staying in the shade.

A cold front comes through today bringing scattered showers and some isolated storms in the afternoon.

The cold front driving our weather will start making showers this afternoon

The risk for these storms is very similar to what we had Saturday. The main concerns are high wind gusts and some hail forming, and localized flooding is possible in places that get heavy rain over a short period of time.

Expect another round of showers with some isolated storms in Southside

Wind and hail are the main threats, but recent showers have also brought flooding

The cold front moves slowly so it will cause widespread rain on Monday. Some showers are possible, but most of southwest Virginia sees light but consistent rainfall.

Temperatures will only be able to rise into the low 70s on Monday

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 60s to low 70s. That is well below average for this time of the year which is a big swing from the 90s we had over the past few days.

Our weather pattern begins to calm late Tuesday after some morning showers, but there are chances for at least some rainfall through the end of the week. Temperatures will climb back towards average by Thursday and stay around 80 for highs until the weekend.

