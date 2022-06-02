Heat, scattered storms Thursday precede emphatic drop in humidity Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat has certainly made its presence felt over the last few days, and it will continue to do so in parts of the area Thursday.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s to lower 90s from Roanoke to Lynchburg to Southside.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 6/2/2022

That heat comes prior to the arrival of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

While this doesn’t have the makings of May 27th’s severe weather, a few storms may become strong-to-severe due to the heat, humidity and quicker wind above us.

Severe weather threat for Thursday, 6/2/2022

Once these storms fizzle out, we’ll await the arrival of drier air. Friday morning starts out a bit muggy east of the Parkway, but things turn much more pleasant the rest of the day.

Hourly muggy meter for Friday, 6/3/2022

We’ll see more sunshine and low humidity during the second half of the day, which will be great for any end-of-the-week plans you may have.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 6/3/2022

Temperatures then drop into the low to mid 50s Saturday morning, meaning we get a little bit of free A/C.

A similar situation unfolds early Sunday morning, much to the pleasure of those participating in this year’s IronMan.

Forecast for Sunday morning's IronMan

If you plan on heading to South Florida or to other areas along the East Coast, do pay attention to the tropics.

A tropical system (80% chance of becoming Alex) will bring a lot of rain to South Florida.

Tropical update as of 3 a.m., Thursday, 6/2/2022

For the rest of the East Coast, it will bring a higher risk of rip currents this weekend.

For the rest of the East Coast, it will bring a higher risk of rip currents this weekend.