Gusty wind brings in lower humidity at times Thursday into Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a cold front that won’t necessarily make things cold Thursday, but it will bring a welcomed change in humidity levels.

We start the day out very muggy, but our drier air blows in on a northwest breeze that - at times - could gust between 20 and 30 mph.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 6/9/2022

Highs Thursday will range from the 70s in the mountains to low to mid 80s everywhere else.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 6/9/2022

The cool thing (literally) about lower humidity is that temperatures can drop more. Come Friday morning, we’ll awaken to temperatures in the 50s.

Windows open by Friday morning, 6/10/2022

We’ll start the day Friday with sunshine. As the day progresses, clouds increase ahead of yet another storm system.

Clouds increase ahead of another storm system Friday

We’ll be on the northern end of the storm Saturday, meaning that our severe weather potential is lower than parts of the Carolinas. That said, we expect some showery weather at times Saturday.

Showery weather expected at times Saturday

Once that storm passes, we’ll turn warmer and drier Sunday. That will be the better pool day of the weekend.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 6/11 and 6/12/2022

Heading into next week, a strong area of high pressure anchors itself over the Eastern U.S. This will lead to more heat through at least the first half of next week.

Climate Prediction Center outlook through Father's Day weekend

Some of that heat may linger to Father’s Day weekend.

