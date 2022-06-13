Biggest heat in nearly two years on the way this week

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

Summer doesn’t officially arrive until June 21, but we’re getting a taste of summertime heat and humidity this upcoming week!

In fact, it could be so hot that record highs will be in jeopardy on a few days. Below, you’ll find a list of record highs for June 13-16 for Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Blacksburg. Those are the four climate sites we have consistent temperature data for.

As you can see, these are lofty records to beat! I think Tuesday’s records are most attainable.

Digging deeper into Tuesday, it could be the hottest day in nearly two years! The last time Roanoke was this hot? July 2020.

Part of the reason for the heat wave this week is a big upper-level ridge that’s getting set up over the eastern half of the country. The dark red colors on the map indicate temperatures WELL above average.

The heat wave is expected to last through at least Friday, before potentially letting up over Father’s Day weekend. A heat wave is defined as at least three consecutive days of 90°+ heat.

Here are some tips on how you can beat the high heat and humidity over the next few days.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Southside, the Highlands or elsewhere around Southwest and Central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

-- Justin McKee