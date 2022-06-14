Heads up! Strong storms move through in between rounds of heat this week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been tracking a number of different storm complexes/clusters since Monday. These have hit areas parts of the Great Lakes, the Ohio River Valley and our area.

While one moved through overnight, another is possible around daybreak with one last push early in the afternoon. Pinpointing the exact location is admittedly a challenge, even still.

Hourly storm chances for Tuesday, 6/14/2022

Any heat around will add fuel to these storms, creating the chance for severe weather as well.

Make sure you have our app downloaded and that you’re following along on social media for important weather updates.

Because of cloud cover associated with these storms, we don’t expect to be in the mid to upper 90s for highs anymore Tuesday. That said, highs in the 80s in the mountains and low to mid 90s elsewhere are still a possibility in between rounds of storms Tuesday.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 6/14/2022

More showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to that, the heat index will approach triple digits in parts of the area east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Peak heat index prior to storms the next several afternoons

Friday will be hot, but we’ll turn less humid. That’s the trend heading into the holiday weekend, which will break up our hot and stormy pattern.

Tracking humidity levels through Father's Day weekend

Highs Saturday will be in the 80s. We’ll manage to wake up in the 50s first thing Father’s Day morning, which should make for a beautiful day on the golf course with Dad. Highs reach the 70s and 80s.

High temperature forecast for Father's Day weekend 2022

All signs point toward another stretch of heat heading into the following week.