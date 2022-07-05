Heat, humidity contribute to some strong-to-severe storms in the coming days

ROANOKE, Va. – There are parts of the area that could certainly use some rain. We have several chances of that in the coming days, but it comes with a price.

Storms that dive into the area from the northwest will have summer heat and humidity to play with, and can become strong-to-severe.

Highs Tuesday, for example, reach the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley and upper 80s/lower 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 7/5/2022

The bulk of the storms we see Tuesday move northwest to southeast between about 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

FutureTracker - Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Another cluster of storms from the northwest will weaken late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon, but we still may see some scattered downpours.

FutureTracker - Wednesday around 8 a.m.

The atmosphere recovers, with the heat index approaching triple digits in parts of the area prior to additional storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Projected heat index before storms Wednesday afternoon

These storms will also have the chance to become strong-to-severe, as they move from northwest to southeast. Localized wind damage and/or power outages are the main threat with storms.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Wednesday

This pattern continues through the rest of the week, as we sit on the “ring of fire.”

That may sound like a scare tactic at first, but it’s a legitimate weather pattern.

Storm clusters fire up on the hot and outer ring of high pressure, and dive from northwest to southeast.

"Ring of fire" pattern to be consistent throughout the week

