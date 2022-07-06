One-two punch: Uncomfortable heat, scattered strong storms continue Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The repetitive cycle of heat, humidity and storms continues into Wednesday.

Yes, some of us need the rain. Storms that develop in the heat, however, could become strong to severe.

Prior to any storms, the heat will be uncomfortable and potentially dangerous in parts of the area. When factoring in the humidity, you get the heat index/feels like temperature.

That will near/exceed triple digits outside of the mountains prior to Wednesday’s scattered storms.

Peak heat index prior to Wednesday afternoon and evening's storms

Make sure to drink plenty of water, seek shade and find time to cool off.

As you can imagine, that type of heat provides fuel for these storms.

A few showers and storms are possible with a decaying cluster of storms in the morning.

However, that cluster leaves behind a boundary for another line of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the evening.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Wednesday

Localized wind damage and power outages will once again be possible. The threat for flooding or hail appears to be more isolated.

Storm threats the next several afternoons and evenings

This is a pattern that continues Thursday and Friday.

A “ring of fire” has set up. High pressure in the Central U.S. means even worse heat for them. On the outer ring of that heat dome, these storm clusters fire up.

Therefore, we’ll be quite hot and sticky each day with occasionally scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Ring of fire pattern continues through the rest of the week

Storm chances continue into Saturday. As a front finally moves south, storm chances and humidity levels drop off a bit for Sunday into early next week.

