Heat, scattered storms continue through end of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday was the hottest day in nearly two years in the Roanoke Valley, while storms continued to bubble up in the heat of the day.

Thursday will be quite hot as well, though probably not as brutal as what we saw Wednesday. Even still, the heat index approaches triple digits outside of the mountains.

Projected heat index prior to Thursday's storms

Storms Thursday will be fewer than what we’ve seen in recent days.

That said, they’ll become strong-to-severe where they do develop. That chance is slightly higher east of the Blue Ridge Parkway during the afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms around Thursday afternoon and evening

Scattered storms remain in the forecast both Friday and Saturday.

Humidity levels finally drop Sunday and Monday. It won’t feel like fall out there, but it will at least provide some relief from the soupiness we’ve felt recently.

Humidity levels from Thursday through Sunday

Heat, humidity and some storms return by the middle of next week.

To keep up to date with the storms in the area, make sure you download our app for alerts and radar.