Guess who’s back! Summer heat returns after record cool weather Sunday

From fall chill to summer heat in a matter of less than 36 hours

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure overhead is resulting in a cooler, drier Monday morning. Temperatures for a lot of us start in the 50s early on. There will be some patches of fog early on.

Contrary to Sunday, however, we’ll see more sunshine and warmth. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s across much of the area.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 7/11/2022

As a southwest wind picks up Tuesday, our temperatures sky-rocket. We’re back in the low to mid 90s outside of the mountains.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 7/12/2022

Energy ahead of a very slow-moving front will trigger some hit-or-miss showers and storms during the evening. A couple of those could produce localized wind damage.

Severe storm risk for Tuesday, 7/12/2022

Meanwhile, we’ll keep track of an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center has tagged this with a “low” chance of developing into a named storm.

National Hurricane Center odds of development through the next five days

Regardless of a name, this will bring rounds of heavy rain to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Our old front stalls to the south, keeping this tropical disturbance south of here. For us, this means pretty typical summer weather later in the week.

Ad

What we're tracking late this week into the weekend

We’ll be hot and seasonably humid with isolated showers and storms heading into the weekend.

For updates on the forecast, make sure you download our weather app.