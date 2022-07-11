Guess who’s back! Summer heat returns after record cool weather Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure overhead is resulting in a cooler, drier Monday morning. Temperatures for a lot of us start in the 50s early on. There will be some patches of fog early on.
Contrary to Sunday, however, we’ll see more sunshine and warmth. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s across much of the area.
As a southwest wind picks up Tuesday, our temperatures sky-rocket. We’re back in the low to mid 90s outside of the mountains.
Energy ahead of a very slow-moving front will trigger some hit-or-miss showers and storms during the evening. A couple of those could produce localized wind damage.
Meanwhile, we’ll keep track of an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center has tagged this with a “low” chance of developing into a named storm.
Regardless of a name, this will bring rounds of heavy rain to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Our old front stalls to the south, keeping this tropical disturbance south of here. For us, this means pretty typical summer weather later in the week.
We’ll be hot and seasonably humid with isolated showers and storms heading into the weekend.
