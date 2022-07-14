Slightly less humid Thursday before typical summer weather this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – A front that produced scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon has sagged south of the area. That’s allowed slightly drier air to press forward into southwest and central Virginia.

It’ll still be seasonably warm and hot Thursday, but the humidity won’t be as big an issue.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 7/14/2022

A weak southeast flow Friday will introduce slightly higher humidity.

That moisture moves up the mountains and will lead to the chance for a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A few storms possible late Friday afternoon and evening

Atlantic moisture overrunning our old front will lead to the daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this coming weekend.

These will be slow-movers, so localized flooding is possible where they do develop.

What we're tracking for the weekend of 7/15 to 7/17/2022

Prior to any storms, temperatures will be seasonable each afternoon.

Weekend forecast for 7/15 to 7/17/2022

Don’t necessarily cancel any and all weekend plans, but be ready to move indoors for a little bit if a storm pops over you.

Have our app on hand, so you know when storms will arrive in your area.