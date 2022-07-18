Another day of scattered storms before prolonged stretch of heat

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a slow-moving front that will creep toward the area Monday.
This, in tandem with our heat and humidity, will spark a round of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
While the threat for damaging thunderstorms is low, a few storms may produce localized flooding. This is due to the amount of moisture in the air and the fact that these storms won’t move very quickly.
Prior to the development of these showers and storms, highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s/lower 90s lower in elevation.
That’s nothing compared to what we’ll feel later in the week.
While the humidity won’t be as obnoxious, the mercury will rise even more. High pressure in the Plains will bring more triple digit heat to that part of the country.
A west wind around this area of high pressure will bring the air down the mountains here. That leads to a process known as compressional heating.
Expect highs in the mountains to reach 86 to 92°, while areas like the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside will peak between 92 and 97° each afternoon Wednesday through Sunday.
Storm coverage will be fairly low, but there remains the chance for a few isolated storms virtually each day.
Make sure to download our app for the latest radar, alerts and customized forecast updates.