Another day of scattered storms before prolonged stretch of heat

Scattered storms Monday before high heat later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a slow-moving front that will creep toward the area Monday.

This, in tandem with our heat and humidity, will spark a round of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Monday

While the threat for damaging thunderstorms is low, a few storms may produce localized flooding. This is due to the amount of moisture in the air and the fact that these storms won’t move very quickly.

Prior to the development of these showers and storms, highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s/lower 90s lower in elevation.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 7/18/2022

That’s nothing compared to what we’ll feel later in the week.

While the humidity won’t be as obnoxious, the mercury will rise even more. High pressure in the Plains will bring more triple digit heat to that part of the country.

A west wind around this area of high pressure will bring the air down the mountains here. That leads to a process known as compressional heating.

Upper level air pattern mid to late week

Expect highs in the mountains to reach 86 to 92°, while areas like the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside will peak between 92 and 97° each afternoon Wednesday through Sunday.

High temperature trend from 7/20 to 7/24/2022

Storm coverage will be fairly low, but there remains the chance for a few isolated storms virtually each day.

