Nearing records: Heat this weekend becomes intense for some parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. – For the Roanoke Valley and the Lynchburg area, the summer of 2022 is within the top-10 hottest on record. Friday through Sunday will likely force us to climb the ranks even more.

Starting with Friday, high temperatures in the mountains reach 85 to 90°, while areas like the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside peak between 90 and 95°.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 7/22/2022

As high pressure becomes stronger over the Southern U.S., the heat dials it up a notch or two into the weekend. This will place us within a few degrees of record heat Saturday.

Nearing record highs Saturday, 7/23/2022

At the same time, we’ll watch a cluster of severe storms Saturday morning in parts of the Upper Midwest. Assuming that it unleashes an outflow boundary farther south, we could see some late day showers and storms.

Severe weather outlook for Saturday, 7/23/2022

Forecast data is very inconsistent on this feature, so keep checking back for updates please. You can do so by downloading our weather app here.

Come Sunday, we’re looking at another round of near-record highs with similar temperatures to what we expect Saturday afternoon.

Nearing record highs Sunday, 7/24/2022

A few very isolated showers and storms will develop in the heat of the day Sunday.

We’ll still be hot and humid next week. However, high pressure will buckle a bit.

This allows a front to meander nearby, giving us the daily chance for showers and thunderstorms next week. Some of these could become strong-to-severe.