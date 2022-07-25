Heat wave crashes as stormy pattern develops in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – This summer has been one of the hottest on record across parts of the area, but it’s also left some of us quite dry. There will be multiple opportunities for that to change throughout the upcoming week - starting with Monday.

A front nearby is going to tap into our heat and humidity of the day Monday, leading to the chance for numerous showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. or Noon.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Monday

A few strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible, given the fact that these storms will have a decent amount of moisture and storm fuel to work with.

Storm threats for Monday and Tuesday

Highs Monday range from the low to mid 80s in the mountains to upper 80s and lower 90s east of the mountains.

(We’ll find typical heat and humidity this week, as opposed to the more intense heat we’ve seen in recent days.)

Zone by zone high temperature forecast for Monday, 7/25/2022

This front stalls nearby Tuesday, setting off another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms late morning into the afternoon. Once again, a few strong thunderstorms along with localized flash flooding will be possible.

FutureTracker - around 3 p.m. Tuesday

Highs will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the mountains to low to mid 80s elsewhere.

Throughout the rest of the week, a separate frontal system will slowly move closer to the area.

That, in tandem with your summer heat and humidity, will set off the daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms through Friday.

What we're tracking each afternoon this week

