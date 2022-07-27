Rinse, repeat: Waves of scattered storms move in through the weekend

Upper level pattern through the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Our stalled front lingers nearby Wednesday, triggering a few rounds of showers and storms.

One of these rounds happens during the morning and mostly stays north of US 460.

As we warm up and the air becomes more conducive for thunderstorms, we’ll scattered thunderstorms move west to east during the afternoon before quieting down for the evening.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

Localized flooding and/or wind damage will be the two main things we’ll watch for in the worst of these storms.

In between these waves, we expect high temperatures to reach the 80s across much of the area.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 7/27/2022

Come Thursday, a separate front will be to our west. A stray shower or two will be around during the morning, but this appears to be more of a typical summer pattern in which storms will be more hit-or-miss during the peak heating hours.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

Highs reach the 80s and lower 90s Thursday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 7/28/2022

Friday looks to be a repeat, as yet another front looms to the west.

Where that front goes ultimately determines how wet we’ll be this weekend. Regardless, any repeated rounds of storms could lead to localized flooding.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has highlighted the Greenbrier and New Rivers as potential areas for flooding this week.

Significant river flood outlook through August 1, 2022

At the moment, it appears as though the front will be just south of us Saturday - meaning showers and storms will target the southern half of the area.

Come Sunday, the amount of showers and storms will likely increase a bit.

Forecast for the final weekend of July - 2022

That said, it doesn’t appear as though the weekend will be a complete waste. Download our weather app for the latest radar and forecast updates.