Scattered late morning, afternoon storms Monday; more heat to follow

Weather headlines for the week of 8/1 to 8/5/2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday’s storms wound up bringing record rainfall to the Hill City.

More than 4 inches of rain fell yesterday in Lynchburg! Talk about feast or famine... pic.twitter.com/3QaPpPHil2 — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) August 1, 2022

We don’t expect quite the numerous to widespread rain that we saw Sunday evening come Monday. Energy ahead of a weak front, however, will team up with our humidity to fire off some hit-or-miss showers and storms from late morning to afternoon.

What we're tracking for Monday afternoon - 8/1/2022

As that front gets closer, a line of storms will develop northwest of here during the evening. Most forecast data has it fizzling out overnight, but our mountain counties will need to watch this for the possibility of frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty wind.

What we're tracking for Monday night/Tuesday morning

That starts us out with morning clouds Tuesday, before the breeze picks up and sunshine peers through. Highs Tuesday, therefore, will be a few degrees higher than what we expect Monday afternoon.

High temperature forecasts for Monday and Tuesday

As the jet stream (storm track) retreats to the north mid-week, we’ll see temperatures rise more Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures dial it up a notch Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

Come Friday and this weekend, another slow-moving front will tap into our heat and humidity. This, once again, means the chance for more scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day.

Heat, humidity and storms Friday through Sunday

As you make your plans for the first weekend of August, make sure to check back in with us periodically by downloading our weather app.