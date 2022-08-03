Summer heat continues mid-week; storm chances increase in days ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – For some of us, it’s been one of the hottest summers on record so far. It’s no surprise, then, that the summer heat continues into the middle of the week.

Highs in the mountains reach the middle to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, while those of us in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside reach the low to mid 90s for highs.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

A stray downpour is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but there’s a slightly better chance for storms west of the Parkway during the heat of the day Thursday.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

From Friday through early next week, there will be the daily chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms due to the combination of heat, humidity and a nearly-stationary front.

Summer heat and humidity, along with a nearly-stationary front, cause daily storm chances

Storms will move slowly and contain a lot of moisture, so flooding will become a possibility in parts of the area.

Forecast for Virginia's tax-free weekend - 2022

Canceling plans for the weekend is not necessary, but having a fallback option is.

Make sure you have our app to keep an eye on radar, alerts and forecast updates.