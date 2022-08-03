70º

Weather

Summer heat continues mid-week; storm chances increase in days ahead

Temperatures reach the 90s outside the mountains through at least Thursday

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: Heat, storms, Flooding, your local weather authority
Heat continues building into Wednesday and Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – For some of us, it’s been one of the hottest summers on record so far. It’s no surprise, then, that the summer heat continues into the middle of the week.

Highs in the mountains reach the middle to upper 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, while those of us in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside reach the low to mid 90s for highs.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

A stray downpour is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but there’s a slightly better chance for storms west of the Parkway during the heat of the day Thursday.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

From Friday through early next week, there will be the daily chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms due to the combination of heat, humidity and a nearly-stationary front.

Summer heat and humidity, along with a nearly-stationary front, cause daily storm chances

Storms will move slowly and contain a lot of moisture, so flooding will become a possibility in parts of the area.

Forecast for Virginia's tax-free weekend - 2022

Canceling plans for the weekend is not necessary, but having a fallback option is.

Make sure you have our app to keep an eye on radar, alerts and forecast updates.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter