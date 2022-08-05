Heads up: Stormy pattern sets up at times Friday, the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a stalled front to our west that, teamed up with our heat and humidity, will lead to the daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Any storms that develop will be slow-moving, meaning there’s the chance for localized flash flooding.

We start with Friday. These storms pop between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Future Tracker around 4 p.m. Friday

As time drifts on, these storms will drift a bit from west to east. Therefore, there will be more dry time in Lynchburg and Southside before scattered storms arrive.

As we lose the heat and humidity of the day, storm chances decrease shortly after sunset.

Because our front doesn’t move much Saturday, we can essentially copy and paste what’s typed above and use it as Saturday’s forecast too.

Future Tracker around 4 p.m. Saturday

Most storms Sunday stay west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, though a few stragglers may make it farther east later in the day.

Weekend forecast through August 7, 2022

High pressure strengthens a little over the eastern seaboard early next week, bringing a slightly lesser storm chance Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Staying hot and sticky early next week

Once a front gets closer to use Wednesday and Thursday, storm chances will rise once again before temperatures and humidity levels fall a bit later in the week.