Toasty Tuesday! Heat lingers with storms remaining hit-and-miss

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been one of the hottest summers on record in the Roanoke Valley and in the Lynchburg area.
That’s a trend that will continue Tuesday, as highs climb into the 80s in the mountains and 90s elsewhere. Add the humidity, and it starts to feel more uncomfortable at times (see above).
Similar to Monday, isolated showers and storms will develop in the heat and humidity of the day. Some of us get drenched, while others don’t see a thing.
By Wednesday, a front will slowly move closer to the area. This will increase the amount of storms we see during the afternoon and evening.
Localized flash flooding is a possibility, due to the amount of moisture in place, how slowly storms will move and the recent rain in parts of the area.
Some will linger into the night.
As the front passes from north to south Thursday, a few more showers and storms will develop along it.
Humidity levels then drop at night into Friday. They will stay low into the weekend.
This drop in humidity results in cooler, more refreshing mornings. Most of us awaken to temperatures in the 50s Saturday and perhaps Sunday morning too.
Each afternoon this weekend will feature temperatures slightly below average.
We’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times with little chance of getting wet.
