Storms remain hit-or-miss before increasing Sunday, Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Thursday, any showers or storms Friday will be relatively hit-or-miss.

Temperatures will also be quite similar, as we reach the mid-to-upper 70s in the mountains and low-to-mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 8/19/2022

Most of the storminess stays near and south of I-40 in the Carolinas Friday, though clouds will increase throughout the day here in southwest and central Virginia.

What we're tracking by Friday, 8/19/2022

Come Saturday, we’ll be in between storm systems. This leaves storm coverage fairly hit-or-miss once again with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

In between storm systems Saturday, 8/20/2022

We’ll be tracking a separate storm system Sunday and Monday. This one promises more numerous showers and thunderstorms. These slow-movers may lead to localized flooding.

Tracking more numerous showers and storms Sunday into Monday

Saturday’s outdoor plans are mostly good to go, but you may need to make some adjustments Sunday from 11 a.m. onward.

Weekend forecast for 8/20 to 8/21/2022

Looking toward next week, signs point toward us warming up more. Temperatures will be near average for mid-to-late August.

High temperature forecast through Thursday, 8/25/2022

It doesn’t appear as though we’ll see any extreme heat for the rest of the month.

One of the large-scale weather patterns we track, the Pacific North American (PNA) oscillation, stays in its positive phase. When this happens, we tend to see near-to-below average temperatures and more storminess, much like we’ve seen in the last week or so.