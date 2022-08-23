Warmest weather in roughly two weeks arrives Tuesday; sticks around a while

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday afternoon was the first time since August 11 that temperatures reached average levels. During that 11-day span, temperatures stayed below that mark.

Tuesday, we continue to ride the summer wave with temperatures increasing by a degree or two compared to Monday. (The worst of the summer heat is gone, but temperatures will at least be closer to “where they should be” this time of year.)

Highs in the mountains reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, while those of us just below will see highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 8/23/2022

That will be a common thread throughout the rest of the week, though there’s one caveat.

We’ll be watching our old front, as it provides a boundary for weak storm systems from the Gulf to ride along.

This means the daily shot for hit-or-miss afternoon showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through the weekend.

What we're tracking mid-to-late week

Keep in mind that this doesn’t have the makings of a widespread rain-maker - just summertime as usual with scattered downpours, thunder and lightning.

We’ll keep this in the forecast for the beginning of high school football season Friday evening, but check back for updates as we fine-tune along the way.

High school football forecast for Friday, 8/26/2022

Temperatures will still be at their typical summer levels from start to finish each day this coming weekend.

Forecast high temperatures for 8/27 and 8/28/2022

Download our app for frequent updates on the forecast ahead of the upcoming weekend.

In the tropics, things remain very quiet. There’s one system with a low chance of development over the open Atlantic. Should it form, it will become ‘Danielle.’

Tropical tracker as of 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, 8/23/2022

Peak tropical season is still a few weeks away, so it’s not time to let our guard down. Main impacts this far inland include (but are not limited to) flooding.