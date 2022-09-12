Foggy morning precedes afternoon/evening storms Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re still seeing the effects of some weekend rain this morning! The lingering moisture at the surface has allowed fog to develop for some of you.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of the area until 9 a.m. Even if you’re not in the advisory, don’t be surprised if visibility is reduced in the next few hours.

Dense fog advisory - Until 9 a.m.

After the fog lifts, we’ll have cloudy skies and perhaps a stray shower through the morning and midday hours.

A cold front is poised to spark some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. We expect the primetime for storms to be from 2 to 8 p.m.

Rain/storm chances - Hour-by-hour

The storms could use today’s warmth and humidity to strengthen. While severe weather won’t be widespread, a couple of storms could produce damaging wind gusts east of the Parkway.

Localized flooding and lightning will also be the low threats we could see later today. Other forms of severe weather appear unlikely.

Storm threats - Monday afternoon/evening

Behind the front, we get sunshine and a dip in humidity!

We’ll enjoy dew points in the 50s for several days.

Muggy meter - Starting Tuesday

Temperatures start in the 50s and get close to 80 degrees each day. Enjoy the comfortable and quiet weather!