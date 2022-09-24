Weekend Forecast: Calm, fall feel Saturday before wind, scattered showers arrive Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first weekend of fall!

We begin the weekend under a mostly cloudy sky before things turn more partly cloudy at times. Regardless, the weather cooperates nicely for any fall festivals going on in the area.

Forecast high temperatures for the first weekend of fall - 2022

Sunday looks a bit warmer, though with the chance for a few hit-or-miss showers at any point in time.

This comes as an area of low pressure swings to the north. On the southern end of that, the wind will pick up similar to how it did this past Thursday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Sunday, 9/25/2022

Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be likely Sunday and perhaps into Monday as well.

Beyond that, a reinforcing shot of cold air works its way into the area. Highs will be in the 60s, and lows will be in the 40s through Thursday.

Another shot of fall air arrives Tuesday-Thursday

Come Friday, we’re going to watch where Tropical Storm Ian goes. It is poised to make landfall somewhere along Florida’s Gulf Coast mid-week.

A track farther inland would result in a cool rain for us and some additional wind. A track closer to the coast would result in drier weather.

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and whether it impacts Virginia late next week

As of Saturday morning’s data, the wetter scenario is becoming more likely. It’s six days away, and things can change. Make sure you’re staying up to date with the info we push out on our weather app.