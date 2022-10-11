Calm, fall weather precedes Thursday shower, storm chance

ROANOKE, Va. – There was hardly a cloud in the sky Monday, and we expect a repeat performance of that (for the most part) Tuesday too.

High temperatures may climb a few additional degrees after a cool start to the day.

This is thanks to a breeze out of the south and southeast that continues into Wednesday.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 10/12/2022

This breeze, however, introduces some moisture ahead of a cold front to our west.

This brings in the chance for some rain (possibly some thunder) for parts of the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

FutureTracker heading into early Thursday morning, 10/13/2022

As this front moves west to east, we’ll see the chance for scattered rain and storms linger into early Thursday afternoon.

FutureTracker - Thursday 11 a.m.

Any delay in the arrival of showers and storms could bring a low-end threat for severe weather toward areas east of US 220 Thursday afternoon.

We’ll notice a brief cool-down behind the front Friday, setting the stage for a fall feel at area high school football games.

High school football forecast for Friday, 10/14/2022

A calm wind at night and a clear sky will give us the chance for some frost Saturday morning.

Temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s each afternoon this weekend, though there may be a few showers around Sunday. Dry air in place will prevent anything widespread.

Weekend forecast for 10/15 and 10/16/2022

A stronger cold front moves through early next week, leaving us with a blast of cold air Tuesday through Thursday (10/18 through 10/20).

Tracking a blast of cold air by next week (10/18 to 10/20/2022)

Early indications show highs in the 50s and lows perhaps as low as the upper 20s and lower 30s next Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

